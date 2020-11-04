Backstage Country

UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS has revealed the artists scheduled to host its new “Backstage Country” program (NET NEWS 7/23) this month. SCOTTY MCCREERY will host the first week of broadcasts, which began on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd, followed by LUKE COMBS, LEE BRICE, OLD DOMINION and BRETT ELDREDGE.

Past hosts for the show, which launched in mid-SEPTEMBER, have included TIM MCGRAW, KELSEA BALLERINI, JUSTIN MOORE, DARIUS RUCKER, CHRIS JANSON, MAREN MORRIS and JASON ALDEAN.

