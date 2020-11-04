Old Logo, Old Towers

The towers long used by CUMULUS News-Talk WMAL-A (now Sports WSBN-A (ESPN 630, THE SPORTS CAPITOL))/WASHINGTON came down on WEDNESDAY (11/4), toppled by the property's owners to make way for a housing development.

The towers, sold with 75 acres of land in BETHESDA, MD earlier this year to developer TOLL BROTHERS for $74.1 million and a familiar sight along the CAPITAL BELTWAY (I-495) and I-270, came down in 23 seconds of explosions. 309 new homes will be built on the site. WMAL's studios were at one time located next to the towers but long since moved away, and WSBN now shares a site in GERMANTOWN, MD with SALEM News-Talk WWRC-A (AM 570 THE ANSWER).

