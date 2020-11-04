Jones

CRAIG JONES joins COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) SAN ANTONIO as Dir. of Sales for the seven-station cluster, which includes Country KCYY (Y100), Classic Country KKYX (680 AM and 104.9), KONO-F, KISS, KSMG (MAGIC 105.3), KTKX (THE EAGLE 106.7) and KONO-A.

With more than 24 years in media sales, JONES’ background includes leadership roles with SOUTH CENTRAL MEDIA and MIDWEST COMMUNICATONS. Most recently, he was a Senior Consultant for the CENTER FOR SALES STRATEGY, where he consulted the CMG SAN ANTONIO sales team.

"CRAIG is an influential leader who has a long track record of success leading highly talented sales teams within our industry,” said VP/Market Mgr. DAVID ABEL. “I have no doubt that under CRAIG’s leadership our sales team will thrive and continue to deliver strong results for our clients.”

“I have always admired COX MEDIA GROUP as a destination workplace where top performers with high values can thrive,” said JONES. “I look forward to surrounding myself with the best people and achieving goals they have yet to consider.”

