Charese Fruge, Tobi Lynn

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE goes deep with Indie Rock pioneer and "Tastemaker" TOBI LYNN, who at present is dealing with her recent unemployment and a renewed battle with breast cancer. Her grit and determination are immediately apparent. As is the role that music plays as one of her healing agents.

As LYNN points out, "I've spent twenty plus years championing up-and-coming indie artists and therefore I'm honored to be a trusted music tastemaker. I also love doing voice over work as well as being an on-camera host, specializing in live performances and interviews with bands/celebrities. Until COVID-19 hit, I was the host and curator of two new music shows (SUNDAY SCHOOL and the Los Angeles-centric CLOSE TO HOME) that aired nationally on the iHEARTRADIO NETWORK and ALT 987FM/LA. Sadly, I was recently furloughed and then let go due to the pandemic.”

In ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE covers all the bases, from radio to records to artists whom we've come to know and love.

Read this week's compelling column here.

