Veteran radio executive DAN MASON has joined sports tech venture capital company SEVENTYSIX CAPITAL as a Venture Partner and Strategic Advisor.

MASON, the former CBS RADIO Pres./CEO and current Chairman of sports betting media network VSiN, which is part of SEVENTYSIX CAPITAL's portfolio, said, “I am excited to join the team at SEVENTYSIX CAPITAL. There is tremendous opportunity to reimagine the entire sports industry and I look forward to investing, advising and making strategic introductions for our sports portfolio companies.”

“I’ve been working closely with DAN and the top executives at VSiN for the last several years,” said SEVENTYSIX CAPITAL Managing Partner WAYNE KIMMEL. “DAN’s media expertise, business strategy and relationships have proven to be incredibly helpful. We cannot wait for him to provide similar guidance to us and our companies.”

