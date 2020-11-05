No Sale

No new station sale transactions made it into the FCC database THURSDAY morning (11/5).

Applying for STAs were LEWIS BROADCASTING, LLC (WJZI-A/DECATUR, IN, reduced power with emergency long-wire antenna while new permanent site is acquired) and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KWRI/BARTLESVILLLE, OK, temporary antenna after licensed antenna damaged by ice storm).

THE MARCONI BROADCASTING FOUNDATION has filed for a Silent STA for WWRI-LP/COVENTRY, RI while it reorganizes in the wake of a Consent Decree with the FCC that resulted in a $15,000 fine for various violations.

EDI MEDIA, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KWRM-A/CORONA, CA due to loss of its tower site.

RADIO TRENT, LLC has closed on the sale of KGDL/TRENT, TX to CALVARY CHAPEL OF TWIN FALLS, INC. for $45,000 plus $40,000 for real property.

And MIDLAND CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP INC. has closed on the transfer of KACD-LP/MIDLAND, TX to HELPING OTHERS PREPARE FOR EMPOWERMENT (HOPE).

« see more Net News