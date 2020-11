Elections

The NEW YORK STATE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has elected five new board members and its officers for 2021.

The NYSBA's 2021 officers include TOWNQUARE MEDIA/UTICA-ROME Market Pres./CRO KAREN CAREY as Chairperson; SINCLAIR NBC affiliate WSTM-TV-CBS affiliate WTVH-TV-CW affiliate WSTQ-LP/SYRACUSE VP/GM AMY COLLINS as Vice Chairperson TV; UNIVISION NEW YORK LOCAL MEDIA Pres./GM ROBERTO YANEZ as Vice Chairperson Radio; ITV OF BUFFALO independent/MeTV affiliate WBBZ-TV/BUFFALO VP/GM CHRIS MUSIAL as Secretary; and FINGER LAKES RADIO GROUP and CHADWICK BAY BROADCASTING CORP. Pres. ALAN BISHOP as Treasurer.

The new board members are EMMIS/NEW YORK Market Pres. RON DECASTRO; ENTERCOM/NEW YORK SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO; SCRIPPS (sale to MISSION BROADCASTiNG pending) CW affiliate WPIX-TV (PIX 11)/NEW YORK VP/GM BART FEDER; COX MEDIA GROUP/LONG ISLAND VP/GM KATELIN TINLEY; and CUMULUS/BUFFALO VP/Market Mgr. JIM RILEY.

