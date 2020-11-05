-
Stitcher Unveils New Podcasts
November 5, 2020 at 5:29 AM (PT)
STITCHER, now part of SIRIUSXM, has announced three new podcasts coming soon.
The additions include best selling author JAY SHETTY's "ON PURPOSE," a series of interviews with guests including ALICIA KEYS, MALCOLM GLADWELL, and KHLOE KARDASHIAN; DANIELLE HENDERSON and MILLIE DE CHIRICO's "I SAW WHAT YOU DID," a film podcast from the EXACTLY RIGHT podcast network; and comedian CHELSEA DEVANTEZ' "CELEBRITY BOOK CLUB."