New Shows

STITCHER, now part of SIRIUSXM, has announced three new podcasts coming soon.

The additions include best selling author JAY SHETTY's "ON PURPOSE," a series of interviews with guests including ALICIA KEYS, MALCOLM GLADWELL, and KHLOE KARDASHIAN; DANIELLE HENDERSON and MILLIE DE CHIRICO's "I SAW WHAT YOU DID," a film podcast from the EXACTLY RIGHT podcast network; and comedian CHELSEA DEVANTEZ' "CELEBRITY BOOK CLUB."

