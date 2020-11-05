Xmas In The Lone Star State

iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS is now “Your Home for the Holidays, ” playing holiday music.

STAR 102.1 will broadcast around-the-clock festive music by WHAM!, MARIAH CAREY, BING CROSBY, MADONNA, GENE AUTRY, BRENDA LEE and more leading into the holiday season. On-air personalities LEIGH ANN ADAM, JEREMY ROBINSON, AMANDA FLORES, RICK O’BRYAN and ANNA DE HARO will continue to host the station’s programming.

“This year has not been easy, and we were ready to bring some joy and happiness to all of our DALLAS/FORT WORTH listeners with non-stop holiday music,” said PD JAY SHANNON.

