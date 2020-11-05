-
KTTH/Seattle Adds 'Law Enforcement Today'
November 5, 2020 at 7:55 AM (PT)
The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTTH-A-K233BU/SEATTLE.
The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.