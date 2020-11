New Board Members

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has elected seven new members to its Board of Directors.

Joining the board are KATZ MEDIA GROUP/KATZ TELEVISION GROUP EVP ARTIE ALTMAN; GRAY TELEVISION SVP/Human Resources JAN GOLDSTEIN; SCRIPPS Local Media Pres. BRIAN LAWLOR; VIACOMCBS EVP/Global Public Policy and Government Relations DEDE LEA; ABC OWNED TELEVISION STATIONS GROUP Pres. WENDY MCMAHON; QUINCY MEDIA Pres./CEO RALPH OAKLEY; and iHEARTMEDIA EVP/CMO GAYLE TROBERMAN.

