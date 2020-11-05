New Podcast

iHEARTMEDIA and the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME are producing a new podcast debuting the day before the Hall's induction ceremony.

“ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION VAULT” is premiering FRIDAY (11/6), the day before this year's induction ceremony, and will cover induction speeches over the years; the first season will post FRIDAYS through the end of the year, with a second season coming in early 2021. The debut episode will include THE BEATLES inducted by MICK JAGGER, N.WA. inducted by KENDRICK LAMAR, THE EAGLES inducted by JIMMY BUFFETT, and STEVIE NICKS inducted by HARRY STYLES.

The Hall's Pres./CEO GREG HARRIS said, “Each year, rock’s highest honor, Induction into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME, is bestowed upon a handful of artists, cementing their legacy for eternity. That night, they are celebrated by their peers and the contemporary artists they have influenced. All share mutual admiration for these legends who have dedicated their lives to rock & roll.”

“Over the past 35 years, the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction ceremonies have become renowned for their impassioned and sometimes outrageous acceptance speeches,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “We’re thrilled to bring the most iconic moments of past and present music infamy to fans around the world and continue to share what’s made the event special in the past and for years to come.”

« see more Net News