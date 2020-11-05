Helping During Pandemic

MID-WEST FAMILY's eight-station MADISON cluster has donated more than 31,000 free commercials to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The stations aired the spots from MARCH through JULY 2020 in a feature called NOW OPEN. In addition to the free spots, businesses were listed on the company's NOW OPEN website.

MID-WEST FAMILY/MADISON Pres. TOM WALKER commented, "Our company was formed in MADISON, we’ve been here for 91 years, and our commitment to the community and local businesses is our top priority. NOW OPEN gave us the chance to connect businesses with consumers when they needed it most."

MID-WEST FAMILY/MADISON is Country WWQM (Q106), Spanish WLMV (LA MOVIDA 94.5 and 1480), Sports WOZN-A and W244DR 96.7 (THE ZONE), Rock WJJO (94.1 JJO), Top 40/Rhythmic WJQM (93.1 JAMZ), AC WMGN (MAGIC 98), Alternative WRIS (106.7 THE RESISTANCE) and Agriculture WHIT-A and WHIT-A/W249DH (THE FARM 1550/97.7).

