Fine

A late license renewal application for noncommercial Southern Gospel KOUI/LOUISVILLE, MS has earned SOUTH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING INC. a proposed $3,000 fine from the FCC.

The Commission said that KOUI's renewal application was due on DECEMBER 2, 2019 but was not filed until JUNE 1, 2020, the license's expiration date, with no explanation offered by the licensee. The renewal, however, has been granted.

