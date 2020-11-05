Limited-Engagement Channel Starts Today

In celebration of the release of BON JOVI's new LP "BON JOVI 2020," SIRIUSXM has launched "BON JOVI RADIO" on Channel 104. The limited-engagement channel will run through DECEMBER 2nd. The channel will include songs from the new LP along with three decades of rock anthems from the band's catalogue.

The channel will also feature live recordings, deep cuts, and stories behind their most important songs and albums, as well music from other artists, hand-picked by JON BON JOVI. PANDORA is also featuring a track-by-track breakdown of the new album as a PANDORA Story.

SIRIUSXM will also host an exclusive invitation-only preview screening of "On A Night Like This - BON JOVI 2020" for subscribers starting on NOVEMBER 20th, a week ahead of its scheduled release. The special was filmed in NASHVILLE as the band gathered to perform the album live for the first time together. JON BON JOVI will appear virtually for attendees for a one-on-one interview with SIRIUSXM Host and original MTV VJ, MARK GOODMAN to discuss and introduce the concert special.

Additionally, SIRIUSXM listeners will be able to listen to the concert special on "BON JOVI RADIO" from NOVEMBER 28th through DECEMBER 2nd or watch when it premieres to the general public on NOVEMBER 27th on SIRIUSXM’s FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE Channel. "BON JOVI RADIO" will also feature SIRIUSXM’s recent "Virtual Town Hall with JON BON JOVI. Check out a clip of the Town Hall event here.

For more info on "BON JOVI RADIO" visit SIRIUSXM.com/BONJOVIRadio.

