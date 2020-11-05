Board Elections

The LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION has added four new board members as BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Communications Officer HEIDI RAPHAEL rises to Co-Chair of the organization alongside HUBBARD RADIO CEO GINNY MORRIS.

New board members include PREMIERE NETWORKS Pres. JULIE TALBOTT, CUMULUS EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS, BENZTOWN RADIO NETWORKS Pres. and BENZTOWN + MCVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS Exec. Prod. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES, and INDIANA UNIVERSITY Prof. MIKE CONWAY. Re-elected to three year terms along with RAPHAEL were PIERRE BOUVARD, GARY CHAPMAN, ERICA FARBER, DAVID KENNEDY, and DR. JUDY KURIANSKY. MORRIS will continue for an additional two year term on the Executive Committee along with CHAPMAN, KENNEDY, and JACK GOODMAN, as LARRY PATRICK relinquishes his Finance Chair duties but remains on the board.

“It is an absolute honor and a privilege to serve as Co-chair of the LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION,” said RAPHAEL. “Many thanks to GINNY MORRIS for her tireless dedication over the past eight years as the sole Chair of the organization. I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to the entire board, executive committee and new board members as we continue to support the LABF’s mission and celebrate broadcasting’s 100-year anniversary!”

MORRIS added, “The LABF and industry are lucky to have HEIDI lend her tremendous talents and leadership to furthering the work of preserving our past, reflecting our present and informing our future.”

« see more Net News