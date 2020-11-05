Gone Country Christmas

MAGIC BROADCASTING Classic Country WWLY (WILD WILLIE 100.1)/PANAMA CITY, FL has flipped to a Country CHRISTMAS format.

The station is asking listeners to send in letters to SANTA beginning with the words "Dear WILLIE, All I Want For Christmas __________." WWLY's plan is to help make some of those wishes come true during the last 12 days before CHRISTMAS. The form to submit letters is here.

