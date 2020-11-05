UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA had originally introduced its NON-COMM THURSDAYS webinars during the summer after the annual NON-COMMVENTION had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each THURSDAY featured a virtual panel with radio and record folks along with an artist performance, and culminated in AUGUST with the MUSIC MEETING hosted by SONGLINES SEAN COAKLEY.

Now, the station has decided to revive the NON-COMM THURSDAYS with a monthly virtual gathering. The first new one will take place THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19th at 6p EST. This webinar, hosted by WXPN/PHILADELPHIA OM/MD DAN REED, will be about updating radio’s progress during these challenging times and address how they are handling the newer ways music is being released and marketed to them.



You can sign up to be part of it here.

