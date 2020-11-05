Moving To iHeart

ALEC BALDWIN's podcast "HERE'S THE THING" is moving from WNYC STUDIOS to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, starting in JANUARY. The show, co-produced by CAVALRY MEDIA with KATHLEEN RUSSO as Exec. Producer, debuted in 2011.

“With the shift over to iHEARTRADIO, we’re breathing new life into a project I’ve been passionate about for nearly a decade,” said BALDWIN. “Hosting this show and speaking to so many remarkable people over the years has been such a joy, and I’m eager to see where we go from here.”



“ALEC is an unmistakable talent and he navigates the fascinating, oftentimes surprising conversations on ‘Here’s The Thing’ with remarkable intuition,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “He’s a natural conversationalist, which explains why his show is so well-loved by listeners. We’re excited to grow the listenership of the series by putting the resources of the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK behind the show.”

« see more Net News