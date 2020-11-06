Portland's Christmas Station

iHEARTMEDIA announced TODAY (11/5) the return of PORTLAND’s Christmas Station, KKCW (K103). K103 will broadcast around-the-clock festive music by MARIAH CAREY, BING CROSBY, MICHAEL BUBLE, NAT KING COLE, HARRY CONNICK, JR., ANDY WILLIAMS and more leading into the holiday season.

K103's Program Director MICHAEL CROSS said, “K103 is honored to once again become PORTLAND’s Christmas Station this year. This is the 20th anniversary of K103 flipping to Christmas music. Our audience has always made listening to all Christmas music on K103 part of their holiday traditions. We’re humbled every year by the number of people who welcome us into their lives, but even more so this year. We hope that we can provide a little hope, joy, and peace as we provide the soundtrack of the season for what truly is the most wonderful time of the year.”



Fans can listen to K103 on 103.3 FM or the station’s website, as well as on the Iheartradio app.

