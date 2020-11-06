Drive To Help The Homeless

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KGGI is teaming with WATER OF LIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH to host the FIFTH ANNUAL COVER THE IE COLLECTION DRIVE that benefits the INLAND EMPIRE's homeless population. The IE COLLECTION DRIVE happens SATURDAY (11/21) and SUNDAY (11/22) with KGGI personalities ODM, EVELYN ERIVES, KID JAY and GARRISON KING broadcasting live from the non-denominational church.

In response to COVID-19 protocols, all staff and volunteers will wear masks and gloves throughout the event as they work to gather donations of gently used business and casual clothing, shoes and accessories, as well as blankets and personal hygiene products.

KGGI Promotions Mgr. MADYLYN TAPIA commented, "COVER THE IE is a community-based donation program designed to help the INLAND EMPIRE’s homeless and less fortunate improve their quality of life and restore the dignity for their families. We look forward to bringing together our listeners for such an important cause."

WATER OF LIFE Communications Mgr. LARA SPERRY added, ""WATER OF LIFE’s mission statement is ‘passion for God, compassion for people’. We are intentional about living out this mission by caring for our neighborhoods and nations. As a church we are committed to partnering with our community, and we are excited for the opportunity to serve alongside an organization like iHEARTMEDIA/RIVERSIDE and 99.1 KGGI to bless people during the CHRISTMAS season."

