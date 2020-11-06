A KOSI Christmas

BONNEVILLE AC KOSI (KOSI 101.1)/DENVER is bringing back its’ annual non-stop CHRISTMAS music extravaganza beginning TODAY (11/6) at high noon. This is the 19th year that the station has featured holiday programming.

According to KOSI PD JIM LAWSON, “We’ve had listeners asking us to change to CHRISTMAS music since LABOR DAY.” “2020 has been a stressful year for everyone, and the time is right to help Denver feel good.”

KOSI listeners will enjoy holiday classics ANDY WILLIAMS, BING CROSBY, FRANK SINATRA and GENE AURTY as well as contemporary sides from JOSH GROBAN, MARIAH CAREY, MICHAEL BUBLE and CARRIE UNDERWOOD.

