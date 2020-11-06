St. Vincent

AMAZON MUSIC is marking this weekend's ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME inductions with an all-star collection of musicians, including ST. VINCENT, REAL ESTATE, THE KILLS, SAVAGES' JEHNNY BETH and EYELIDS to cover each of the inductees' most iconic songs. The honorees include DEPECHE MODE, DOOBIE BROTHERS, WHITNEY HOUSTON, NINE INCH NAILS, THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. and T. REX, with an HBO special.

Available now only on AMAZON MUSIC, the songs offer a new class of musical legends paying tribute to the artists who paved the way for their own careers. The full collection of songs can be heard here,

ST/ VINCENT, NINE INCH NAILS' "Piggy"

REAL ESTATE: DOOBIE BROTHERS’ “What a Fool Believes.”

THE KILLS, T. REX's “Cosmic Dancer.”

SAVAGES frontwoman JEHNNY BETH, NINE INCH NAILS' "Closer"

PORTLAND indie rockers EYELIDS, DEPECHE MODE's "Enjoy The Silence"



To honor NOTORIOUS B.I.G., AMAZON MUSIC has re-released "The Birth Of BIGGIE," an audio-documentary celebrating "Ready To Die," the rapper's landmark debut album, while BRANDY will release a brand-new AMAZON ORIGINAL cover of a WHITNEY HOUSTON song in 2021. Fans can also hear her discuss WHITNEY’s legacy on "Today in Music," today.

Commented AMAZON MUSIC Artist Relations exec STEPHEN BROWER, “Current artists paying tribute to their heroes and influences has long been a staple of the AMAZON ORIGINALS program and has produced so many great covers. To honor this year’s wonderfully eclectic list of ROCK HALL inductees with an equally distinctive group of some of our favorite artists seemed only natural, and we’re thrilled with the results.”

Added ST. VINCENT, “[‘Piggy’] remains one of my favorite Nails songs to this day. I am obsessed with the slinky tambourine that is just a little lazy in feel. And when I took this song apart to cover it, it took me a long time to really understand the immensity of the groove. It’s a dark, industrial reggae. Muscular, but never as distorted as you imagined it when you think of it in your head… They made a complicated thing seem easy and made big, bold sonic choices.”

In addition to these brand-new AMAZON ORIGINAL covers, AMAZON MUSIC is also releasing brand-new [RE]DISCOVER playlists for each inductee into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME. These carefully curated playlists are career-spanning journeys through each inductee’s career.

HBO and HBO MAX will televise this year's ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME 2020 INDUCTION CEREMONY SATURDAY night at 8p (ET/PT).

