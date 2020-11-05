FM Simulcast Coming

ENTERCOM is swapping its CHARLOTTE cluster -- Hot AC WLNK (107.9 THE LINK), News-Talk WBT-A-F, and Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN) -- to URBAN ONE in exchange for Hip Hop WPHI (HIP HOP 103.9)/PHILADELPHIA, Sports WTEM-A-W240DJ (THE TEAM 980 & 95.9)/WASHINGTON, and Hip Hop WHHL (HOT 104.1)/ST. LOUIS, plus the format and creative assets of Urban AC WFUN-F/ST. LOUIS, which will be moved to the signal of ENTERCOM Tio 40 WNOU (NOW 96.3).

ENTERCOM will flip WPHI to a simulcast of News KYW-A/PHILADELPHIA on NOVEMBER 23rd.

