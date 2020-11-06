No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database FRIDAY morning (11/6); the big ENTERCOM-URBAN ONE swap (NET NEWS 11/5) has yet to show up among the filings.

STA applications were filed by CHERRY CREEK RADIO's CCR-GREAT FALLS IV, LLC (KVVR/DUTTON, MT, reduced power while repairs are made) and UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF ESTES PARK (KREV-LP/ESTES PARK, CO, temporary antenna site while construction of new tower facility pends).

The UNIVERSITY OF OREGON has requested a Silent STA for K287BF/GLIDE, OR, destroyed in a wildfire and looking for new site.

WNPV, INC. has applied for an extension of it silent STA for WNPV-A/LANSDALE, PA while its donation pends.

MTD, INC. has closed on the donation of News-Talk KRUI-A/RUIDOSO DOWNS, NM to the VILLAGE OF RUIDOSO, NM.

PHILIP VON KAHLE, assignee for the benefit of creditors of CHOICE RADIO KEYS CORPORATION, has closed on the sale of WKEY-F/KEY WEST, FL to SPOTTSWOOD PARTNERS II, LTD for $15,000 plus cancellation of lease obligations for the station's offices and tower.

And in a deal yet to appear in the FCC database, TETYANA ROBBINS' FALCON BROADCASTING LLC is selling News-Talk KOAN-A-K236CG and Country KNIK-LP (LPTV with analog audio being used as an 87.7 FM station)/ANCHORAGE, AK to HISPANIC MULTIMEDIA GROUP/IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN for an undisclosed price. The buyer is taking over immediately under an LMA and is flipping the stations to Spanish Religion. ROBBINS' husband MIKE is running for Mayor of ANCHORAGE.

