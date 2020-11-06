-
Country WOGT/Chattanooga Goes All-Christmas
CUMULUS Country WOGT (107.9 NASH ICON)/CHATTANOOGA has flipped to all holiday music, positioned as “CHRISTMAS 107.9." The station is giving away $100 every hour from 9a-5p, and qualifying listeners to win $25,000 in “holiday pay.”
The music — which is not Country — includes holiday favorites from artists like BARRY MANILOW, THE JACKON 5, HARRY CONNICK JR., PAUL McCARTNEY, THE RONETTES, MARIAH CAREY, MICHAEL BUBLE and more. Listen here.