Beasley Media And BBR Music Group's Country Christmas Concert

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and BBR MUSIC GROUP are celebrating the holidays together by hosting a virtual Country Christmas Concert via BEASLEY's seven Country stations. The first-time event, hosted by BEASLEY station personalities, will take place WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16th at 8p (local times) in an effort to allow listeners to enjoy live holiday music safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will feature performances by DUSTIN LYNCH, CHASE RICE, JIMMIE ALLEN, RUNAWAY JUNE, ELVIE SHANE and LAINEY WILSON, and stream via BEASLEY's WKXC/AUGUSTA, WKLB/BOSTON, WSOC/CHARLOTTE, WKML/FAYETTEVILLE, KCYE/LAS VEGAS, WXTU/PHILADELPHIA and WQYK/TAMPA. All net proceeds from the event will benefit local children’s charities.

“Our listeners have been craving live music and we’re excited to deliver this amazing virtual holiday concert with some of the hottest Country stars, all to benefit local children’s charities,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “Thank you to [BBR MUSIC GROUP's] JON LOBA, CARSON JAMES, RENEE LEYMON and all of our friends at BROKEN BOW RECORDS for helping us make this wonderful event a reality.”

Tickets are on sale now for $10 and can be purchased via any participating station's website, along with virtual meet and greet opportunities.

« see more Net News