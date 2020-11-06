YOU Talk To Him. I'm On Break

Hearing some talk hosts go off the rails this week prompted ALL ACCESS VP/News-Talk-Sports-Podcasting PERRY MICHAEL SIMON to remind radio managers that what they put on the air is, ultimately, both under their control and their responsibility.

In this week's "THE LETTER FROM ALL ACCESS NEWS-TALK-SPORTS," SIMON notes that too many stations fail to consider what unhinged content can do to their brands and their business, causing a reputation fail that can go beyond one station or show, but he also warns -- from experience -- that the solution is not to crush a host's freedom and creativity. He also offers some insight on how to handle the sticky situation with local and national programming alike.

Read "Up To You" by clicking here.

« see more Net News