The NEW YORK TIMES has named VOX Senior Politics Reporter JANE COASTON as the new host of the podcast "THE ARGUMENT."

COASTON will join the show in early 2021 after joining the TIMES staff on NOVEMBER 29th; "THE ARGUMENT" has been hosted by a rotation of TIMES columnists, including MICHELLE GOLDBERG, ROSS DOUTHAT, DAVID LEONHARDT, and FRANK BRUNI, since its 2018 debut, and GOLDBERG and DOUTHAT will continue to appear as part of a guest rotation on the show.

