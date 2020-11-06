Sommers

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLW-A-W233BG/CINCINNATI overnight "AMERICA'S TRUCKIN' NEYWORK" host STEVE SOMMERS has exited the show and company after 24 years with the show and 16 years as the host. It is unclear whether SOMMERS' departure was part of iHEARTMEDIA's nationwide layoffs.

In a series of posts on FACEBOOK, SOMMERS wrote, "I Have Been DISMISSED From I-Heart Radio...I'm Sorry My Friends... 2020 Is A BITCH!!! I Will Not Have A Chance To Say GOODBYE!! Thanks For 25 Years Of Friendship!!I Will Land On My Feet!!" He followed those posts with a link to an article from earlier this year about how his conservative political views had drawn complaints to WLW, and that he would no longer discuss politics on the air.

SOMMERS took over the show from his father, DALE "THE TRUCKIN' BOZO" SOMMERS, in 2004 after working on the show with his father since 1996.

