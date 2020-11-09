Top 20 Publishers

PODTRAC has released its OCTOBER 2020 ranking of the top podcast publishers, with iHEARTRADIO swapping places with NPR to return to the top of the chart. Into the top 20 this month are BLAZE MEDIA and the newly-independent HIDDEN BRAIN; falling out of the top 20 were SLATE and WBUR/BOSTON.

6 of the top 20 showed audience increases from SEPTEMBER, and 10 showed growth in global download numbers. Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 10 were down 1% from SEPTEMBER; Global Unique Streams & Downloads increased 3% for the top 10 from JUNE and have grown 72% year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (489 active shows) NPR (48 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (15 shows) ESPN/ABC (102 shows) PRX (91 shows) WONDERY (102 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (48 shows) WARNERMEDIA (116 shows) NBC NEWS (26 shows) CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE(132 shows) DAILY WIRE (5 shows) KAST MEDIA (51 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (49 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (58 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (2 shows) TED (13 shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (52 shows) BLAZE MEDIA (24 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (35 shows) HIDDEN BRAIN (1 show)

