iHeartMedia & The Holidays

The iHEARTMEDIA HOLIDAY SPECIAL, a 30-minute virtual concert hosted by MARIO LOPEZ, will feature CARRIE UNDERWOOD, who just released her first-ever CHRISTMAS album, "My Gift," this fall, and JOSH GROBAN performing some of the most popular holiday classics. The event will broadcast across iHEARTMEDIA’s AC, Hot AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide, and on the iHEARTRADIO app, and video stream iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages on NOVEMBER 25th at 7p local time. The event will also be available to watch in VR on the VENUES app for OCULUS QUEST

iHEARTMEDIA’s annual station flip to CHRISTMAS music kicked off last FRIDAY (11/6), with more than 80 stations across the country broadcasting the season’s festive music, including MARIAH CAREY, MICHAEL BUBLE, MANNHEIM STEAMROLER as well as classics from BING CROSBY, DEAN MARTIN, FRANK SINATRA and more.

Commented iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN, “The anticipation and excitement surrounding our stations’ flip to CHRISTMAS music is a staple of the holiday season for our listeners across the country, and we are thrilled to celebrate this festive occasion with our first 'iHEARTRADIO HOLIDAY SPECIAL.' Given all the country is going through, we know everyone needs the uplifting spirit of holiday music. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the sounds of the holiday season for our music fans than with an intimate performance from CARRIE UNDERWOOD and JOSH GROBAN across our stations and on OCULUS and iHEARTRADIO’s FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE pages.”

