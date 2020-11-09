-
Longtime Broadcaster Sean Knight Signs Off At KRCB (Radio 91)/Santa Rosa, CA
SEAN KNIGHT is leaving NORTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A KRCB (RADIO 91)/SANTA ROSA, CA, after more than 14 years.
"I am putting my radio career up on a shelf next to the gold and platinum records from my days as a records guy, and all my DJ gear from my club DJ days," explains KNIGHT.
His last day will be NOVEMBER 20th. The station will be looking for a new Executive Producer.. See the listing here.