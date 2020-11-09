Trebek (Photo: Paul Couvrette / Shutterstock.com)

ALEX TREBEK, a TV game show icon as the host of television's "JEOPARDY!" since 1984, died SUNDAY (11/8) after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

TREBEK began his career in radio and television in 1961 at the CBC in OTTAWA while attending the UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA. He anchored news and hosted several shows on the CBC on radio and television, starting with the dance show "MUSIC HOP" (1963-64) and the TORONTO version of the high school quiz competition "REACH FOR THE TOP" (1966-73); he also hosted CTV's "STARS ON ICE" in 1976-80. His radio work for the CBC included "YOUNG MAN'S FANCY" and "1967 AND ALL THAT" in 1965-66, "THE FOLK WORLD" in 1967, "AFTER NOON" and "SUMMER AFTER NOON" in 1968-71, "ON STAGE" and "POP DECADE" in 1970, and "SUNDAY AND FRIENDS" and the morning show on CBC's CBL-A/TORONTO in 1971-72. He moved to the U.S. in 1973 as the host of NBC's "THE WIZARD OF ODDS," later hosting game shows including "HIGH ROLLERS," "DOUBLE DARE" (not the NICKELODEON show), "THE $128,000 QUESTION," "BATTLESTARS," "PITFALL," "CLASSIC CONCENTRATION," and "TO TELL THE TRUTH." But the revival of "JEOPARDY!" gave TREBEK household name status and 31 Daytime EMMY nominations and seven wins. He was also a familiar face on television commercials for COLONIAL PENN LIFE INSURANCE.

"JEOPARDY!" episodes hosted by TREBEK will air through CHRISTMAS (12/25); he taped episodes through OCTOBER 29th.

