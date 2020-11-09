Sadly, ALEX TREBEK, who was the host of "Jeopardy" for five decades, passed away SUNDAY (11/8) at age 80 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

TREBEK revealed in MARCH 2019 he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Over 37 seasons, TREBEK hosted more than 8,200 episodes of "Jeopardy!," the most by a presenter of any single TV game show.

The BENZTOWN AUDIO tribute to ALEX TREBEK was written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by ADAM KECSKEMETI.

« see more Net News