-
Alex Trebek Honored By Benztown
November 9, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Sadly, ALEX TREBEK, who was the host of "Jeopardy" for five decades, passed away SUNDAY (11/8) at age 80 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
TREBEK revealed in MARCH 2019 he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Over 37 seasons, TREBEK hosted more than 8,200 episodes of "Jeopardy!," the most by a presenter of any single TV game show.
The BENZTOWN AUDIO tribute to ALEX TREBEK was written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by ADAM KECSKEMETI.