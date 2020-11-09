Tis The Season

iHEARTMEDIA AC KQXT (Q101.9)/SAN ANTONIO is merry and bright, rolling with non-stop holiday music as SAN ANTONIO’s CHRISTMAS MUSIC STATION as of FRIDAY (11/6) afternoon.

The music log features festive favorites by MARIAH CAREY, BING CROSBY, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, JOSE FELICIANO, and many more. The Q101.9 KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW did the honors and flipped the switch signaling the start of the season in SAN ANTONIO.

