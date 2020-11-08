Brice (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

With a new album set to drop on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20th, this week’s “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” were to have been a high profile gig for CURB RECORDS’ LEE BRICE, who has now had to step down from his planned performance spot on the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. BRICE had been set to perform his chart-topping duet with CARLY PEARCE, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” on the WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th ABC telecast. It’s nominated for CMA Song, Musical Event and Music Video of the Year.

A representative for BRICE told the ASSOCIATED PRESS YESTERDAY (11/8) that despite the positive test, the singer/songwriter is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms." BRICE was tested ahead of the awards show, which will be broadcast live from NASHVILLE’s MUSIC CITY CENTER. A CMA spokesperson told AP that BRICE received his test result before arriving on site for any show rehearsals or activities.

The representative also told AP that BRICE will be isolating at home until he’s cleared by a doctor.

