Top 40: 24kGoldn, Iann Dior #1; Surf Mesa/Emilee Runner Up; Ava Max Top 5; Ariana Top 15; Bieber/Blanco Top 20; Ariana '34+35' Debuts at 33

* 24KGOLDN spends a 3rd week at #1 with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and grows 1148 spins to 19693 spins

* SURF MESA is now the runner up with "ily (i love you baby,)" up 3*-2* with gain of nearly of 900, featuring Emilee.

* AVA MAX hits the top 5 with "Kings & Queens," climbing 7*-4*, up 1608 spins

* No new entries into the top 10 but BTS grows nearly 1000 spins with "Dynamite" at #9, up 972 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE enters the top 15 with "Positions," moving 18*-15* and soars 1985 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and BENNY BLANCO hit the top 20 with "Lonely," up 943 spins

* A big gain of 1711 spins for HARRY STYLES "Golden," as he leaps 27*-22*

* BEBE REXHA and DOJA CAT enter the top 25 with "Baby I'm Jealous," up 578 spins

* JOEL CORRY X MNEK have been up steadily the last few weeks and have hit the top 25 with "Head & Heart"

* ARIANA GRANDE has two uptrending songs on the chart as "34+35" is the top debut at 33*, up 1510 spins

* SALEM ILESE has the other debut at 40* with "Mad At Disney"

Rhythmic: 24kGoldn/Iann Dior New #1; Internet Money Top 3; Pop Smoke/DaBaby/Lil Baby Top 10; Young Dolph/Megan, 21 Savage/Metro/Drake Top 15

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR now top both the Top 40 and Rhythmic charts with "Mood," moving 2*-1*

* INTERNET MONEY surge inside the top 3 with "Lemonade," up 5*-3*, featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER, and NAV, up 963 spins (and almost 1800 over the last two weeks)

* POP SMOKE has two songs in the top 10 as "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY climbs 11*-10* and is up 669 spins

* YOUNG DOLPH climbs inside the top 15 with "RNB," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION, rising 16*-14*

* 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN' (featuring DRAKE) vault into the top 15 with "Mr. Right Now," up 21*-15* and +536 spins (over 1000 in the last two weeks)

* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG are top 20 with "Say You Love Me," up 25*-20* and +292 spins

* SAWEETIE vaults 35*-24* with "Back To The Streets," up 706, featuring JHENE AIKO

* DUA LIPA and ELLA MAI land debuts this week



Urban: Pop Smoke/50/Roddy New #1; Moneybagg Yo, Jhene Aiko/H.E.R. Top 5; Megan/Young Thug Top 15; BRS Kash Top 20; Saweetie/Jhene Lead Debuts

* POP SMOKE, 50 CENT, and RODDY RICCH take over the top spot with "The Woo," up 2*-1*

* MONEYBAGG YO goes top 5 with a 6*-4* jump on "Said Sum," up 395 spins

* JHENE AIKO and H.E.R. also goes top 5 with "B.S.," climbing 9*-5* and is +453 spins

* NE-YO & JEREMIH re-enter the top 10 as "U 2 Luv," rising 12*-8* and are +349 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 15 with "Don't Stop," up 16*-14*, featuring YOUNG THUG, and is +244 spins

* BRS KASH hits the top 20 with "Th***t Baby (Go Baby,") climbing 22*-20* and is +249 spins

* POP SMOKE goes top 25 with "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DA BABY, leaping 31*-25* and is +464 spins

* SAWEETIE has the top debut with "Back To The Streets," featuring JHENE AIKO entering at 28* and is +683 spins

* SADA BABY enters at 33* with "Whole Lotta Choppas," featuring NICKI MINAJ, up 405 spins

* BRYSON TILLER (featuring DRAKE), JEEZY (featuring GOTTI), and CHRIS BROWN (featuring YOUNG THUG) also debut



Hot AC: Barrett/Puth Back To #1; Jawsh x Jason Top 3; Ava Max Surging; Kygo/Onerepublic Top 10

* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH regain the top spot with "I Hope"

* JAWSH 685 x JASON DERULO X BTS go top 3 with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," up 4*-3* and +512 spins

* AVA MAX is nearing the top 5, climbing 9*-6* with "Kings & Queens", up 556 spins

* KYGO & ONEREPUBLIC hit the top 10 in their 22nd week on the chart with "Lose Somebody," moving 12*-10* and are +290 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and BENNY BLANCO go top 20, moving 22*-19* with "Lonely," rising 365 spins

* BASTILLE is also top 20 with "survivin'," up 23*-20* and +216 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE leaps 28*-22* with "Positions," up 482 spins in her 2nd week on the chart

* WHY DON'T WE and JP SAXE debut this week

Active Rock: AC/DC Take The Top Spot; Badflower Top 3; I Prevail Top 5; Greta, Royal Blood Top 10

* The legendary AC/DC take the top spot with "Shot In The Dark," up 2*-1* and are +151 spins

* BADFLOWER are top 3 with "30" - up 4*-3* and +90 spins

* I PREVAIL climb into the top 5 with "Every Time You Leave," rising 6*-5* and is now +157 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET go top 10 with "My Way, Soon," up 12*-8* and are +166 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD are top 10 with "Trouble's Coming," rising 11*-10* with a +132 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH move into the top 15 with "Living The Dream," up 16*-14* and are +111 spins

* AVATAR and SMITH & MYERS go top 20

* BUSH have the top debut at 32* with "The Kingdom," up 134 spins

* SEVENDUST and ARCHITECHTS also debut

Alternative: All Time Low Remain #1; Cannons Top 10; Cage Top 15; Shaed, Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Top 20

* ALL TIME LOW spend another week in the top spot with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, having topped the chart now for eight total weeks

* CANNONS crack the top 10, moving 11*-8* with "Fire For You," up 231 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT hit the top 15 with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)," up 17*-14* and +231 spins

* SHAED hit the top 20, rising 22*-18* with "No Other Way," and are +153 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR are also top 20, up 24*-20* with "My Ex's Best Friend," up 191 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS have the top debut at 32* with "Heat Waves," up 412 spins

* BAKAR, KENNYHOOPLA, and MEG MYERS also debut

Triple A: Tame Impala Hold Top Spot; Springsteen Runner Up; Phoenix Top 3; Elle King Top 5; Caamp Top 10

* TAME IMPALA hold the top spot with "Is It True" for a 3rd straight week

* BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN is the runner up with "Letter To You," up 3*-2*

* PHOENIX hit the top 3 with "Identical," rising 5*-3* and is +48 spins

* ELLE KING rolls into the top 5 with "The Let Go," up 7*-5*

* CAAMP goes top 10 with "Officer Of Love," climbing 12*-10* and is +60 spins

* SYLVAN ESSO hits the top 15 with "Ferris Wheel," up 16*-15*

* MICHIGANDER enters the top 20 with "Let Down," up 22*-18* and +38 spins

* GRACIE ABRAMS has this weeks lone debut

