Statement

JOE BIDEN's victory in the presidential election drew plaudits from NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH, who issued a statement from the trade organization praising the former Vice President and calling on President TRUMP to recognize BIDEN's victory.

The statement read, “It has been clear for days now that JOE BIDEN has been on track to win the popular vote in his run for the presidency. It is decisive that today he has surpassed the threshold of 270 electoral college votes. NAB congratulates JOE BIDEN on becoming president-elect of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

"I was privileged to serve beside President-elect JOE BIDEN during my two terms as a Republican Senator from OREGON. I know JOE. I know his patriotic love for his country and of his good heart for all his countrymen.

"Working together on the FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE, we routinely bridged the partisan divide to achieve important legislative accomplishments.

"And, during a time of personal tragedy for my family, when we lost our son GARRETT, JOE was a source of support and solace. Because he too knew the pain of losing a child, he gave to me a steady, brotherly shoulder to lean on. Joe is a healer, the consoler-in-chief our nation has elected.



"With due respect to President TRUMP’s rights to judicial review of election results, it is time to acknowledge the election of JOE BIDEN and to allow him the chance to bind our nation back together.”

