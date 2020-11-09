New Home

"SOUND OPINIONS," the long-running public radio show and podcast hosted by rock critics JIM DEROGATIS and GREG KOT, has found a new production home after CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO ended its production arrangement with the show earlier this year (NET NEWS 6/16), landing at COLUMBIA COLLEGE Variety WCRX/CHICAGO, reports the school's COLUMBIA CHRONICLE.

The show, which went independent on SEPTEMBER 4th but continued to air on WBEZ, will air SATURDAYS at 11a (CT) and SUNDAYS at 8p (CT) on WCRX. The show is also distributed nationally via PRX.

