HUBBARD RADIO News WTOP/WASHINGTON is partnering with former WTOP and FOX O&O WTTG-TV (FOX 5)/WASHINGTON crime reporter PAUL WAGNER for a second season of its "AMEICAN NIGHTMARE" true crime podcast. "MURDER IN A SAFE PLACE" looks at a local cold case, the murder of SHERRY CRANDELL 22 years ago. The show will debut on JANUARY 13th.

"The vicious rape and murder of SHERRY CRANDELL more than two decades ago has mystified not only the police but her family as well,” said WAGNER. “The police have DNA evidence and fingerprints -- even a witness to the attack -- but no suspect. In this podcast, we tell a story that, by the end, will have you thinking there may be a chance for justice after all…”

“PAUL is a part of the WTOP family and we are so excited to partner with him on this project," said Dir./News and Programming JULIA ZIEGLER. “This 22-year-old cold case is a horrific and baffling one that will have listeners asking questions. Our hope is that through the reach of this podcast, we can bring closure to this case and the CRANDELL family."

