Texas Radio Hall of Fame

After announcing over the summer that he would be relinquishing control of the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME (NET NEWS 7/1), owner/operator JOSH “ROWDY YATES” HOLSTEAD revealed his successor during the show’s virtual celebration of its 2020 honorees on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7th. He has transferred control of the organization to DOUG HARRIS, a broadcast marketing/promotions specialist and owner/Chief Creative Officer of HOUSTON-based NOISEMAKER COMMUNICATIONS and CREATIVE ANIMAL INTERNATIONAL.

YATES has operated the organization since 2012, but been involved since its beginning in 2002.

SATURDAY’s ceremony honored 20 new inductees: SHOW DOG NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHWEST Regional Promotion (and former broadcaster) GREG SAX; WACO/WACO, TX morning co-host ZACK OWEN; BILL GARDNER (KVIL/KLLS/KNUS); CHRIS ARNOLD (KKDA/KRLD/KTCK); JIMMY STEWART (WBAP/KSCS); FRED PEAVY (KKBQ); HAL MCCLAIN (KENR/KULF/KMCO); MIKE CANNON (KENR/KIKR/ASTROS RADIO NETWORK); NEAL TALMADGE (KTRH/KILT/TEXANS RADIO NETWORK); PAM KEHOE (KTRH/KILT/KKBQ); RALPH COOPER (KCOH); BAMA BROWN (KVET/KPEZ); RICK UPTON (KONO/KITY/KTFM); GIL GARCIA (KEYI/KERV/KZFM); BILL LEGRAND (KLDE/KRMX/KULF); BLANQUITA CULLUM (KTSA/KITE/KSJL); PAUL BEANE (KSEL/KFYO/KRBL); STEVE “STEVE-O” DONOHOE (KOLE); J.C. STALLINGS (KEEE/KJCS); and JIM GIBBS (KIVY/WFAA).

Reach HARRIS here.

« see more Net News