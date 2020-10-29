Country honorees named

ASHLEY GORLEY has been named the AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS’ (ASCAP) Country Songwriter of the Year for the eighth time. WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC earned Publisher of the Year honors for the eighth consecutive year, and OLD DOMINION’s “One Man Band” scored Song of the Year Honors in the “58th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards.”

Beginning TODAY (11/9) ASCAP is honoring the writers and publishers of Country music’s most-performed songs of the past year in a four-day-long creative virtual format across all social media platforms. Using the hashtag #ASCAPAwards, exclusive honoree photos, videos, acceptance speeches and a few surprises will be posted on the @ASCAP FACEBOOK, TWITTER and INSTAGRAM pages. New digital content will be updated daily through THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12th. A complete list of winners can be found here.

GORLEY was honored for having seven #1 songs in the past year: “Catch,” “Good Vibes,” “I Don’t Know About You,” “Living,” “One Big Country Song,” “Remember You Young” and “Ridin’ Roads.” GORLEY recently celebrated his 51st #1 single (LEE BRICE’s “One of Them Girls”) making him the only songwriter in any genre to claim the top spot that many times in the history of the MEDIABASE airplay charts. The VALORY MUSIC CO.’s AVENUE BEAT, who are signed to GORLEY’s TAPE ROOM MUSIC, will give a video tribute to GORLEY as part of the social media event.

"I'm humbled, proud, and extremely grateful to be honored as the 2020 ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year,” GORLEY said. “It's been an insane year, and this is a much-needed bright spot for me. Thank you to ASCAP for taking care of me as a writer for many years, and for taking care of my family. We have felt your love through this pandemic and are grateful to be able to celebrate with you all virtually."

Publisher of the Year honoree WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC was recognized for publishing some of the most-performed ASCAP Country songs of the past year, including “One Man Band,” “10,000 Hours,” “After a Few,” “Raised on Country” and “God’s Country” among many others. A video acceptance from WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE Pres. BEN VAUGHN wraps up with a montage of “thank yous” from 16 of the company’s staffers.

Song of the Year honoree “One Man Band” was written by OLD DOMINION’s MATTHEW RAMSEY, TREVOR ROSEN and BRAD TURSI, along with songwriter JOSH OSBORNE. The four were presented with the honor in a surprise virtual visit from ASCAP Chairman of the Board and Pres. PAUL WILLIAMS, featured on ASCAP’s socials TODAY (11/9), along with an exclusive performance of the song by the four winners.

The 2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards will also feature special social media performances of two other top award-winning songs. CARLY PEARCE will deliver an acoustic performance of her CMA Award-nominated hit, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and MATT STELL will share exclusive performance footage of his hit, “Prayed for You.”

Kicking off the social media event, WILLIAMS remarked, “So many of our greatest Country songs deal with struggle, loss and heartbreak. But they also give us messages of hope, resilience, joy and the happiness we find in our everyday lives through our loved ones, friends and community. This past year the world needed your music more than ever. And you delivered the goods … Your songs lifted our spirits, brought meaning to our lives and inspired us to keep going."

