Deal With iHeart

MALCOLM GLADWELL and JACOB WEISBERG's PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES podcast production company is moving to iHEARTMEDIA for advertising sales, cp-production, and distribution. PUSHKIN had previously been with CADENCE13.

The deal includes the current roster, including GLADWELL's "REVISIONIST HISTORY," and new shows previously announced at the IAB's PODCAST UPFRONT (NET NEWS 9/10) and now slated for MARCH, including PHIL DONAHUE and MARLO THOMAS' "DOUBLE DATE" (originally announced as "WHAT MAKES A MARRIAGE LAST"), debuting with a 10-episode first season, and "LOST HILLS," a true crime podcast hosted by DANA GOODYEAR looking at the murder of a scientist in front of his young daughters at MALIBU CREEK STATE PARK, debuting with an 8-episode first season and planning two additional seasons. The deal also includes co-production of a slate of new podcasts over the next two years.

“We started PUSHKIN to share the joy JACOB and I have found in creating and producing podcasts,” said GLADWELL. “Working with the team at iHEART will allow us to spread this joy at an even bigger scale.”



“CONAL BYRNE and the team at iHEART have been instrumental in popularizing podcasts,” said WEISBERG. “We’re looking forward to working with them to push the boundaries of what’s possible in audio even further.”



“This content partnership brings some of the most highly-regarded titles in podcasting to our network, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to help PUSHKIN elevate their successful podcasts even further,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “In addition to adopting and supporting their existing award-winning shows, we’re eager to collaborate with the brilliant minds at PUSHKIN to create new originals as well. We’re honored to join forces with some of the best in the business as we bring these esteemed podcasts to listeners everywhere.”

