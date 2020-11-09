30 Years

CLARK HOWARD's annual "CLARK's CHRISTMAS Kids" charity gift drive is returning for its30th year at COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA, partnering with the GEORGIA DIVISION OF FAMILY AND CHILDREN SERVICES and this year using a "virtual donation platform" aiming to provide gifts for over 8,000 GEORGIA children in foster care.

Donations are being taken at ClarksChristmasKids.com, where listeners can pick toys and donate the funds to buy them for a child. Donations are also being taken at ten WALMART locations on DECEMBER 3rd and 4th, with HOWARD visiting with other WSB hosts all day for special editions of the shows.

« see more Net News