Robinson

Recently launched NASHVILLE-based record label QUARTZ HILL RECORDS (NET NEWS 7/16) has added WILL ROBINSON to its team as Dir./Regional Promotion. The label revealed its first round of staffers in early OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/12) and flagship artist NATE BARNES two weeks ago (NET NEWS 10/26).

ROBINSON most recently worked as the Dir./NORTHEAST and SOUTHEAST Promotion for 19th & GRAND RECORDS, with past label experience at NINE NORTH, IRS RECORDS and RPM ENTERTAINMENT, where he worked with QUARTZ HILL VP/Promotion & Marketing APRIL RIDER. Previous to his time at labels, ROBINSON served as MD/midday personality for WFRE (99.9 FREE COUNTRY)/FREDERICK, MD; PD for WCAT and WCPP/HARRISBURG PA; Creative Dir. for WNEW/NEW YORK; and APD and Creative Dir. for WRBQ and WQYK/TAMPA, FL.



“Our team is absolutely thrilled to have WILL join our QUARTZ HILL family,” said RIDER. “I’ve worked closely with WILL in the past and couldn’t be more excited to be working side by side with him again as we work to launch our flagship artist, NATE BARNES.”

“I’m so excited to be working with this legendary team,” said ROBINSON. “BENNY [BROWN], APRIL and the rest of the team have so much great history. I’m looking forward to us making more!”

