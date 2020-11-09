First Donor-Advised Fund

NASHVILLE-based marketing agency FLYTEVU has added a donor-advised fund, managed by global wealth manager AB BERNSTEIN, to expand the agency's mission of giving back to the community. FLYTEVU employees will now have the ability to apply for funds, including on behalf of clients and partners, to support 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations throughout the year. FlYTEVU has committed to an initial investment of $250,000 in 2020 to start the fund, and all donations will support causes aligned with FLYTEVU’s values, including music, health and family.

The first donation from the fund will be $25,000 to nonprofit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE, an organization providing the music industry with healthcare advocacy. Over the past five years, FLYTEVU has donated more than $750,000 to a wide range of certified 501(c)(3) nonprofits chosen by employees as part of the agency's ongoing "FLYTEVU Gives Back" program.

"At FLYTEVU, we believe we can only move forward by giving back," said the company in a statement. "Now more than ever, our community and our nation needs companies and leaders who challenge our culture’s definition of success, not by earnings, but by lives changed from radical generosity. Rising tides lift all ships, and our deepest hope is that GOD will use this fund to shine hope, light and love to those who need it most.”

« see more Net News