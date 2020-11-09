BMI Country winners honored

ROSS COPPERMAN earned his fourth Songwriter of the Year honor at BROADCAST MUSIC INC.’s “68th Annual BMI Country Awards.” MORGAN WALLEN’s hit, “Whiskey Glasses,” earned Song of the Year honors for writer BEN BURGESS, and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC PUBLISHING was awarded Publisher of the Year. They were honored, along with the writers and publishers of the 50 most performed Country songs of the previous year, via BMI’s digital and social channels in lieu of an in-person ceremony this year.

COPPERMAN penned six of the year’s most performed songs: “Catch,” “Living,” “Love Ain’t,” “Love Someone,” “Tip of My Tongue,” and “What She Wants Tonight.” BURGESS’ Song of the Year win marked his first BMI Award.

WARNER CHAPPELL scored its third consecutive win in the publisher category, representing 21 of the previous year’s top 50 songs, including “Whiskey Glasses,” “The Bones,” “God’s Country,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “10,000 Hours” and “Good As You.” Among the most performed songs honored this year are “Heartache Medication,” ”Look What God Gave Her,” ”More Hearts Than Mine,” “Old Town Road (Remix),” and “Tip of My Tongue.”

To recognize the winners, BMI created a special page on its website here where fans can watch video messages, listen to award-winning music and learn more about their favorite Country songwriters. The page also includes an exclusive video feature from BMI Icon DOLLY PARTON in conversation with some of BMI’S award-winning songwriters.

“The BMI Country Awards are always the pinnacle of our year, and we look forward to this time when we are able to applaud our creators,” said VP/Creative NASHVILLE CLAY BRADLEY. “To celebrate the most successful songs in our genre, our songwriters, publishers, and our community is a huge honor. This year has been a challenge for all of MUSIC CITY, but this community has adapted beautifully and supported one another so unfailingly. Though this ceremony may look different, BMI is as proud as ever to once again honor the most performed songs of the year.”

See the complete list of honorees here, or on the @BMI social media pages using #BMICountryAwards to follow the conversation.

