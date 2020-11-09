Chris Stapleton, Charles Kelley Added To List Of Performers

Additional performers and presenters have been revealed for the "54th Annual CMA Awards," set to broadcast live on ABC from NASHVILLE’S MUSIC CITY CENTER on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th from 7-10p (CT). CHRIS STAPLETON will take the stage to perform his new single, "Starting Over," and LADY A'S CHARLES KELLEY will join CARLY PEARCE for her previously announced performance of her hit single with LEE BRICE, "I Hope You're Happy Now." BRICE was originally scheduled to perform with PEARCE, but had to pull out of the awards show after testing positive for COVID-19 (NET NEWS 11/9).

Additionally, Country artists LAUREN ALAINA, SARA EVANS, CHARLES ESTEN and JAKE OWEN, iHEARTMEDIA's BOBBY BONES, author LAUREN AKINS, model TAYLOR HILL, actor PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER and Gospel artist CECE WINANS have been announced as presenters.

Previously announced performers include show hosts REBA McENTIRE and DARIUS RUCKER, GABBY BARRETT with CHARLIE PUTH, as well as ERIC CHURCH, LUKE COMBS, LADY A, MIRANDA LAMBERT, ASHLEY McBRYDE, MAREN MORRIS, RASCAL FLATTS, THOMAS RHETT, HILLARY SCOTT and CHRIS TOMLIN (NET NEWS 10/29). Also set to perform are JASON ALDEAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, BROTHERS OSBORNE, JENEE FLEENOR, KEITH URBAN, JIMMIE ALLEN, INGRID ANDRESS, LITTLE BIG TOWN, OLD DOMINION, JON PARDI, MORGAN WALLEN, and DAN + SHAY with JUSTIN BIEBER (NET NEWS 11/5).

