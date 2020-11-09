Partners

JAKE BRENNAN and BRADY SADLER's DOUBLE ELVIS PRODUCTIONS, iHEARTMEDIA, and DEF JAM RECORDINGS have partnered to produce a podcast fusing fiction and reality. The ten-episode weekly "HERE COMES THE BREAK," coming in early 2021, follows a fictional Hip Hop fan who starts his own podcast on which he interviews real DEF JAM artists. Each episode will include one interview along with an exclusive song premiere and an additional song from an independent artist with a surprise contribution from a DEF JAM artist.



SADLER said, “We were blown away by the response to (fictional scripted podcast) DEAR YOUNG ROCKER and realized there was a need for more youth-oriented music podcasts that were both entertaining and tackled important issues. With HERE COMES THE BREAK, we want to provide a platform for young artists to share their talents and stories, and draw in listeners with a unique mix of original music, artist interviews and fictionalized storytelling.”



“iHEART is passionate about music discovery and artist development, as it’s the lifeblood of our company. We have the ability to help expose up-and-coming talent and build massive awareness of new music, and are recognized for our successful artist programs like 'On the Verge' and others,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “We work closely with music labels and artists on a number of initiatives for music discovery and we knew immediately that 'HERE COMES THE BREAK' would be a perfect fit for the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. We’re excited to join forces with DOUBLE ELVIS and DEF JAM to help emerging artists tell their stories and reach new fans through this incredible new concept that we think pushes the edge of this medium, blending fiction with music with podcasting in a very cool new way.”

“We are excited to embark on this pioneering partnership with DOUBLE ELVIS and iHEART,” said DEF JAM GM/EVP RICH ISAACSON. “Their groundbreaking take on the scripted podcast space has proven itself to be an amazing platform for discovery and exposure to new music in unexpected ways. At DEF JAM, we try to embrace innovative, creative new paths toward extending our brand footprint and most importantly breaking our artists. Our roster of dynamic, fresh new artists is a perfect fit for this story.”



“We believe in musicians, and they are at the core of all our content,” added SADLER. “This partnership with iHEARTRADIO and DEF JAM supports our commitment to creative, music-driven storytelling and provides a unique opportunity to further our experiments at the intersection of music and podcasting.”

